Are You Among the 104,000 Naked Women ‘Undressed’ by New App?

Naked photos of you could be circulating on the Internet — even if you never shed a single piece of clothing for a picture.

Investigators with security specialist Sensity on Tuesday revealed they’ve discovered a deepfake bot that used artificial intelligence to strip the clothes off women on the messaging app Telegram. “Today we go public with the findings of a new investigation,” the agency revealed on Twitter. “Early this year we uncovered a new deepfake bot on Telegram, an evolution of the infamous DeepNude from 2019, which ‘undressed’ at least 100.000 women without their knowledge.”

Thousands of women have no idea a Telegram network Is sharing fake nude images of them. An AI bot primarily spreading across Russia & Eastern Europe has created fake nude images of more than 680,000 women An important scoop by @JaneLytv and @scottlucas https://t.co/MOKVi7rNp4 — Reuters Institute (@risj_oxford) October 21, 2020

Investigators say the actual number of women who have been “undressed” by the app and shared publicly is 104,852 — but there are likely more.

What would you do if you came across a naked picture of yourself online?