‘Doctor Strange 2’ Trailer rumored to be dropping next month

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in production right now and is rumored to be dropping the trailer for the new movie next month.

‘Doctor Strange’ has a huge role in the new Spider-Man No Way Home film.

The footage from the set of the new Spider-Man film has been kept away from fans and little is known about the new movie except for the possible characters that might be featured in the film such as ‘Professor X’.

James McAvoy said, “I’m all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff.”

A Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness trailer is rumored to debut in December

He continued, “It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I’m always going to be excited, but I do feel like I’ve had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I’m happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I’ll always be open to that, but it’s got to be good.”

Are you excited about this new Spider-Man No Way Home movie?