Doctors Remove One of Baby’s Two Mouths

Doctors in South Carolina have surgically removed a baby girl’s mouth — not because she made too much noise, but because she was born with two of them. Reporting the case in BMJ Journals, doctors from the Medical University of South Carolina say the condition — known as “craniofacial duplication” — is extremely rare. In fact, the infant was one of only 35 people who have been born with the condition since 1900. In this case, the girl’s second mouth had a lip, six molar teeth and a small tongue that moved in synchronization with her other tongue, according to the report.

A baby girl has been born with two mouths due to a condition so rare that it has only been seen in 35 recorded cases since 1900 https://t.co/ciL1qG04qU — SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 29, 2020

The baby, whose second mouth was surgically removed when she was 6 months old, appears to be recovering and is feeding normally, doctors say.