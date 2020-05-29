Ford to Bring Back Mach 1 Mustang

Ford is bringing muscle back to the roads. The company is reintroducing the Mach 1 Mustang, officials announced on Friday. The 2021 Mach 1, which was first introduced in the late 1960s, will feature a powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine that will leave Mustang GTs in the dust. “Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history,” says Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons. “It’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability.”

The classic muscle car is one of two 2021 Fords that will carry the “Mach” name. Later this year, the company also has plans to produce the new Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric version of the popular vehicle. Hopefully, they will get it a better paint job before release.