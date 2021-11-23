Dollar Tree Will Soon Be $1.25 Tree

Price inflation has gotten so bad, even the dollar store is raising prices.

On Tuesday, Dollar Tree announced that it would hike prices on most of its products to $1.25, starting early next year.

However, the company says the price hike isn’t due to inflation, but about “more flexibility” to offer more products.

After 35 years of selling goods for a buck, Dollar Tree is boosting its standard price point to $1.25 by the end of April, the company said in a statement. https://t.co/cCSCihCAYh — Ad Age (@adage) November 23, 2021

