Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Want To Be In ‘Mortal Kombat’

Keanu Reeves doesn’t want to see any of his iconic movie characters join the Mortal Kombat universe.

The actor told Esquire “If it was up to me? No… Neo, John Wick, they’re doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat is doing their own thing.”

The MK series already boasts movie icons like Rambo, Robocop, and The Terminator. And Keanu has appeared in both Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077.

I'd Rather You Didn't Put Me In Mortal Kombat, Says Keanu Reeves https://t.co/SqwXZzzNPW #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/mbHyGzG50i — Nintendo Life (@nintendolife) November 23, 2021

What other movie characters would be a great addition to Mortal Kombat?