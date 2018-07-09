Donate to the Road Home Apple Tree!

X96 and Utah Eye Centers invite you to help the homeless children along the Wasatch Front.

Tonight over one hundred children are living in the shelter at the Road Home. Help them go back to school in style. Stop by Utah Eye Centers in Salt Lake, Bountiful, Ogden or Orem, and choose an apple off the Road Home Apple Tree. Each apple reflects a child’s needs for back to school – you can shop for their backpack, clothing, and shoes. Or donate at the TheRoadHomeAppleTree.com and we’ll do the shopping for you. Help Utah kids go back to school feeling comfortable and confident!