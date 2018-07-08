Life

X96 I.P.O. | July 8, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Florence + The Machine “Hunger”
  • Dreamers “Screws”
  • Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
  • Prophets of Rage “Heart Afire”
  • Interpol “The Rover”
  • Two Feel “I Feel Like I’m Drowning”
  • Rex Orange County “Loving is Easy”
  • St. Vinvent “Fast Slow Disco”
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars “Resue Me”
  • Stars “One Day Left”
  • Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
  • AJR “Burn the House Down”
  • Young the Giant “Simplify”

Comments
