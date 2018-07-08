X96 I.P.O. | July 8, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Florence + The Machine “Hunger”
- Dreamers “Screws”
- Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
- Prophets of Rage “Heart Afire”
- Interpol “The Rover”
- Two Feel “I Feel Like I’m Drowning”
- Rex Orange County “Loving is Easy”
- St. Vinvent “Fast Slow Disco”
- Thirty Seconds to Mars “Resue Me”
- Stars “One Day Left”
- Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
- AJR “Burn the House Down”
- Young the Giant “Simplify”
