Drunk Driver vs. Ski Slope

Most skiers take the lift but a 59-year-old New York man tried to take his Land Rover. An employee spotted the SUV trying to drive up a ski slope at Magic Mountain in Vermont last week. Police stopped the man a few hundred feet from the base lodge. He failed a field sobriety test. Marking his second DUI charge. Damage only amounted to some ruts in the snow, Fox News reports. No word if the man was trying to emulate one of Land Rover’s recent commercials featuring Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin driving up a mountain.

Rookie. I've driven far enough up to the top, that I had to ride the lift down once I finally got stuck. Alleged drunk driver arrested after driving up Vermont ski slope | Fox News – https://t.co/c5dwtzBzP9 — Jeffrey (@SecularJeffrey) January 31, 2020