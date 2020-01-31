Life

Drunk Driver vs. Ski Slope

Posted on

Most skiers take the lift but a 59-year-old New York man tried to take his Land Rover. An employee spotted the SUV trying to drive up a ski slope at Magic Mountain in Vermont last week. Police stopped the man a few hundred feet from the base lodge. He failed a field sobriety test. Marking his second DUI charge. Damage only amounted to some ruts in the snow, Fox News reports. No word if the man was trying to emulate one of Land Rover’s recent commercials featuring Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin driving up a mountain.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top