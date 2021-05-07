Elon Musk Jokes He’s a ‘Wild Card’ In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo With Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk is hosting this Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live and the promo suggests that we’re all in for a wild ride.

Elon, Miley Cyrus, and Cecily Strong appear side by side in the promos for the episode, “Hi, I’m Elon Musk, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus. And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I may do.”

Miley then agrees to say, “Same here. Rules? No, thank you.” Cecily then reminds them that their mothers will be there since it’s the Mother’s Day episode to which Elon promises to be “good-ish.”

Are you planning on watching Elon Musk’s episode of SNL this Saturday?