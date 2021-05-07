What Happens In Vegas … Caesars Properties Expects Sold Out Weekends For ‘Foreseeable Future’

If you are dreaming of a trip to Vegas and want to stay at any Caesars properties, you might want to hurry.

The company said occupancy rates among its resorts on the Strip hit 84% last month — and weekends are forecasted to be sold out for the “foreseeable future.”

Caesars Vegas Properties Expects Sold Out Weekends for 'Foreseeable Future' https://t.co/UoXN47EklR — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) May 6, 2021

Officials said they are “optimistic” that business will continue to pick up as vaccination rates grow and businesses return to full capacity.

Do you think you will travel more this summer compared to previous years because we’ve spent so much time stuck at home during the pandemic?