OpenTable: 100 Best Brunch Restaurants

Hint, Hint — don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

If you need an idea for that special lady in your life, brunch might be a good choice.

OpenTable just released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in the U.S. based on 12 million diner reviews. You can find the full list over at Travel and Leisure.

Here’s a sample of the list:

A’Bouzy (Houston, TX)

Beetlecat (Atlanta, GA)

Buttermillk & Bourbon (Boston, MA)

Little Goat (Chicago, IL)

Cappy’s (San Antonio, TX)

The Dandelion (Philadelphia, PA)

Happy Camper (Denver, CO)

Lindey’s (Columbus, OH)

Tavern 4 & 5 (Eden Prairie, MN)

OpenTable's diners have voted on 2021's 100 best brunch restaurants in America, and we paired 12 of the spots with the ultimate dish for your sign. See the full list and thank us later: https://t.co/YYkJtXX0ZW pic.twitter.com/KeT0DHC1kH — OpenTable (@OpenTable) May 5, 2021

Have you gotten your mom a gift yet or waiting until the very, very last minute?