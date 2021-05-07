Life

OpenTable: 100 Best Brunch Restaurants

Hint, Hint — don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

If you need an idea for that special lady in your life, brunch might be a good choice.

OpenTable just released its list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in the U.S. based on 12 million diner reviews. You can find the full list over at Travel and Leisure.

Here’s a sample of the list:

  • A’Bouzy (Houston, TX)
  • Beetlecat (Atlanta, GA)
  • Buttermillk & Bourbon (Boston, MA)
  • Little Goat (Chicago, IL)
  • Cappy’s (San Antonio, TX)
  • The Dandelion (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Happy Camper (Denver, CO)
  • Lindey’s (Columbus, OH)
  • Tavern 4 & 5 (Eden Prairie, MN)

Have you gotten your mom a gift yet or waiting until the very, very last minute?

Comments
