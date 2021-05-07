Trucker Shortage Could Lead To Empty Gas Pumps

Is your local gas station running on empty? It’s likely due to a shortage of truck drivers.

A lack of qualified drivers is slowing down shipments across the country – including gasoline. That means some gas pumps are left temporarily empty.

Trucker shortage may mean driving farther to fill your tank https://t.co/bETPLeLwUX — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2021

But while you may need to drive a bit farther down the street to fill up the tank, these shortages are temporary and typically don’t last more than “a day or two”.

Have you noticed any gas shortages in your area? Why is it tough to find truck drivers?