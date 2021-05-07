Your Tax Refund Might Be Delayed This Year

If you haven’t gotten your tax refund already, you might be waiting for a while.

The IRS has fallen behind schedule due to the backlog of returns that require manual processing – which includes millions of returns leftover from 2019 due that they still haven’t gotten to due to pandemic delays.

One official admitted that “Taxpayers will continue to experience unusually long delays. I don’t think anyone wants to hear that, but that is

the case.”

Backlog of income tax returns is growing, delaying refunds to millions https://t.co/jp43eNNO8F — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2021

This year’s tax deadline was delayed from April to May 17th.

Did you get your tax return yet? Do you tend to do your taxes early, or wait until the last second?