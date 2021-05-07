Former Circus Elephants Get A New Home In Florida

A group of retired circus elephants has a new home… with plenty of space to roam.

12 female Asian elephants just arrived at the White Oak Conservation near Jacksonville, where they’ll live out their days in a forest-style habitat that includes “pine forests with ponds, wetlands and open grasslands” – as well a climate-controlled barn.

The elephants – who were born in captivity and have never lived in the wild – were formerly part of the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey circus, which stopped using elephants in 2016.

The refuge hopes to add another 20 elephants soon.

