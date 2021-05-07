Scientists Develop 3-D Holograms that Move Around

The future has arrived.

Researchers at Brigham Young University have developed a type of 3-D hologram that can move across a given space — such as a room or across the sky, they say. They’ve even used the technology to create “Star Wars”-like lightsabers that extend from their handles when switched on, just like in the popular film franchise, they say.

Hologram experts can now create real-life images that move in the air: They may be tiny weapons, but a holography research group has figured out how to create lightsabers — green for Yoda and red for Darth Vader, naturally — with actual luminous beams… https://t.co/NQ5OU0WxBl — Adam Learn and Fun Channel (@ToyerToys) May 7, 2021

“This is not like the movies, where the lightsabers or the photon torpedoes never really existed in physical space,” says lead researcher Dan Smalley. “These are real, and if you look at them from any angle, you will see them existing in that space.”

What could this technology be used for?