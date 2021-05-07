Twin Sisters Give Birth Minutes Apart

Twin sisters who were born just minutes apart have each given birth on the same day — just minutes apart.

Greenville, South Carolina residents Caroline Giguere and Candice Hipp, who live right across the street from each other, had their babies on Wednesday, they say. Although the women were in separate delivery rooms, they supported each other through FaceTime during the births, they say.

Giguere, the older twin, gave birth to her seven-pound, 11-ounce son Edson “Gray” Giguere at about 4:43 p.m., hospital officials say. Hipp gave birth to Gray’s younger cousin — a seven-pound, nine-ounce girl named Louise Springs Hipp — about 30 minutes later, they add. All four are doing fine, doctors say.

