Win Tickets to Twenty Øne Piløts’ Livestream from X96!

Join Twenty One Pilots MAY 21st for the band’s first-ever global live streaming event featuring a catalog-spanning set-list, dynamic performances, and the live debut of music from their new album “Scaled And Icy.”
You can also purchase tickets at live.twentyonepilots.com or…
Listen all week at 8 am, 2 pm, 5 pm, and 9 pm for the code to text in and win tickets from X96!
From 5/10/21 to 5/14/21 X96 will be giving away access codes to the Twenty One Pilots MAY 21st Livstreaming Event at live.twentyonepilots.com . Each day at approximately 8:00 AM, 2:00 PM, 5:00 pm, and 9:00 PM a code will be given out on the air to test to 33986. On or after 5/14/21 from these text entries (20) winners will be selected to win (1) Access Codes each. Prize values at $20 each and provided by Elektra Records. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
