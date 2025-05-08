Radio From Hell | 5.08.2025

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and then Kerry gives us the latest Geek News. After that, we award the Boner of the Day and we want to know about your first bar experience with another X Poll. Then, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and as always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news!
