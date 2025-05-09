Sean Means For May 9th, 2025

Secret Mall Apartment • documentary about odd art project • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars
In 2003, eight Rhode Islanders created a secret apartment inside a busy mall and live there for four years.
Stars: Michael Townsend, Colin Bliss, Adriana Valdez-Young
Director: Jeremy Workman
Clown in a Cornfield • horror movie with hint of comedy • theaters • 3 stars
A fading midwestern town in which Frendo the clown, a symbol of bygone success, reemerges as a terrifying scourge.
Stars: Katie Douglas, Eli Craig, Adam Cesare
Director: Eli Craig
Next week:
• Final Destination: Bloodlines
• Hurry Up Tomorrow