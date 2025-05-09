Boner Of The Day For May 9th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: PEOPLE LIKE THIS ARE MAKING OUR LAWS

Rep, Randy Fine (R.Fla.) has recently added to his ever-growing list of what are bigoted remarks. Endorsing the starvation campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, accusing a Muslim member of Congress of being a terrorist. Fine, dealt with major online backlash last week for his response to a post on X by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in which she labeled Israel’s ongoing aid blockade to Gaza a “war crime”. Fine wrote, “Tell your fellow Muslim terrorists to release hostages and surrender.” Referring to the remaining Israelis being held captive by Hamas, “Until then, #StarveAway.”

Read Here:

Boner Candidate #2: YOUR BEST IS FAR FROM GOOD ENOUGH.

During a Senate hearing to review the FBI’s FY2026 budget, Director Kash Patel was forced to admit that even though the law requires it, he has no request ready to be reviewed. This came during a surprise development during an awkward back-and-forth with Senator Patty Murray (D-WA). Senator Murray reminded the FBI Director that the budget request was legally required “last week,” and and after the director responded, “And your answer is you just understand you’re not going to follow the law?”

Read Here:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: JOE ROGAN SAYS, ”THE R-WORD IS BACK”

In a recent podcast episode from Joe Rogan, he declared what he sees as the latest triumph in the cultural batter over language. stating the return of the “R-word”. As he stated, “The word ‘retarded’ is back, and it’s one of the great cultural victories that I think is spurred on, probably by podcasts,” he added. Elon Musk has now frequently used the word on his postings on X, to disparage everyone from ta Danish astronaut to Ben Stiller. Kenneth Luna, who is a linguists professor at California State University, teaches a course on forbidden language and has stated that, “There’s this term, the politics of cruelty.”, and “it is a political ploy to marginalize opponents.” A study was made back in January by Montclair State University and they did find a 207.5% increase in posts on X using the slur four days after Musk used it in a post, or 312,642 posts using the term.

Read Here: