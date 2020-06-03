Empire State Building size asteroid headed toward Earth

It sounds like something straight out of a Superman comic! “Massive asteroid ‘taller than the Empire State Building’ headed towards Earth,” ABC News 4 WKRC’s headline reads.
NASA is keeping a close watch on the rock, estimated at between 820 to 1,870 feet. The Empire State Building is 1,453 feet tall.
4 dangerous asteroid bigger than the Empire state building is coming towards our planet this weekend, NASA Warn it may hit our planet https://t.co/jePSJ2taFt #NASA #astroid pic.twitter.com/grNqvDTC3Y
— Sciencenews18 (@Sciencenews18HQ) June 2, 2020
The asteroid is hurling through space at 11,200 mph. Though, the brains at NASA think it should miss us by over 3-million miles when it zooms by on Saturday, June 6.
It’s the last of five asteroids expected to whiz by Earth this week.
