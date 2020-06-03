Report: 22-Team NBA Restart Plan Will Be Revealed Thursday

The NBA’s finalized proposal on restarting the 2020 season is expected to be revealed on Thursday. According to reports, the plan includes 22 teams returning to play eight regular-season games to determine playoff seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff. All games would be played at Walt Disney World in Orlando. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will reveal the proposal on Thursday on a call with the league’s Board of Governors. The owners are expected to endorse the plan.

