The Nintendo Switch Sold Like Crazy During The Quarantine

Posted on

Back in March, millions of people stocked up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer… and a Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced this week that it sold a whopping 4.2 million consoles in the month of March – accounting for more than 1/5th of its sales for the entire previous year. The boom in sales from the quarantine and the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons actually led to a Switch shortage in recent weeks.

