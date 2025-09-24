Boners of the Day From September 24th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SHOW A LITTLE INITIATIVE; A LITTLE OF THE OLD ‘CAN-DO SPIRIT’ AND WHAT HAPPENS? YOU LOSE YOUR JOB.

Steven Keenan, a public school administrator in Akron, Ohio, resigned after being accused of selling district lawnmowers on Facebook Marketplace. He traded in 11 lawnmowers to a vendor without approval, then bought seven of them at a discounted price of $5,693.32. Keenan listed five of these mowers for sale on Facebook Marketplace, asking for $14,700. The Akron Public Schools board was considering firing him for violating the district’s code of ethics before he resigned.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S ALL JUST A BIG, FUN GAME…RIGHT?

The Department of Homeland Security released a controversial video showing immigrants being arrested, set to the Pokémon theme tune, with the caption “Gotta Catch ‘Em All.” The video splices images of Pokémon characters and mock Pokémon cards detailing the crimes of those arrested, with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) symbolized as a Pokémon “weakness.” The clip, which has gone viral, raises concerns about the use of Nintendo’s intellectual property, as it includes serious references to crimes like murder and child molestation. Many are questioning whether Nintendo will take legal action against the U.S. government for this unauthorized use, especially given the company’s history of defending its copyrights aggressively.

Boner Candidate #3: POOP SPRAY

Alexander Lewis, a 32-year-old teaching assistant, was arrested for using a poop-scented spray multiple times at West Florence High School, causing medical issues for students. Several students experienced breathing problems, headaches, and nausea, and one with asthma required multiple doctor visits. The incidents led to class disruptions and over $55,000 in damages for air conditioning repairs, with Lewis facing charges of disturbing schools and malicious injury to property.

