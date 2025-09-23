Caity’s Concert Recap – Das Energi 2025

Hello There.

My name is Caity Solo, some of you may know me as Caity 4 Short from the Radio From Hell Show. I have taken it upon myself to start a blog, recapping and reviewing all of the different concerts that I go to, after all, I have been told that I am the one that goes to the most concerts out of those that work with us at X96. This means that I will be covering all types of shows, from normal band’s tours to raves and of course, big festivals… Yes, you will get a full recap about Lost Lands with many photos and videos, but that is yet to come. This is my first post and things may be longer than normal but as I get my footing in the blogging world and get more comfortable things my change a little but for now this is how I will start.

And just before we begin, I warn you, I have ADHD and will include little stories to explain topics or a slight side tangent – I will mark them as Side Notes. Feel free to skip them if you only want the recap… Thank you for understanding, hopefully…

So for my first begin with the last show that I attended, V2’s Das Energi 2025!!!

Das Energi 2025

Date: August 8th at 9th 2025

Location: The Great Saltair

Night 1

Who I Saw: Chibs b2b Subfiltronik, AlleyCvt, Barley Alive, Malaa’s Alter Ego and Level Up

Quick Tips and Necessities:

Before leaving for the festival, always make sure you are prepped and have everything you need, from proper footwear and the right outfit… But most of all you need to have all of the proper accessories for any festival, so the following is what I almost always bring with me for any festival I am attending:

Wallet, ID and Keys

Phone

A good fan

Water bottle or hydropack (or buy one there – first thing you do)

Sunglasses

Utility belt (which I prefer), small bag or a fanny pack

Chapstick

Trinkets to giveaway

And MOST IMPORTANT – A Pashmina!

Once you have all your accessories together and have a solidified your plans to get home safely with your crew…

It’s time to rave!

The Show: Full Show Recap, What We Did and Who We Saw

If you’ve been to The Great Saltair, you understand the beauty behind the building and recognize the wonderful smell of The Great Salt Lake. But besides the smell, to me it is one of the best venues in Utah and if I am going to a show there, it almost always means that it’s time to rave….

… If you couldn’t tell, I love going to raves.

Anyway, every August V2 holds the Das Energi Festival and there is something so special about it. It’s one of the biggest EDM festivals in Utah and will always be a must attend weekend! There are 3 stages spread throughout the festival grounds, Synergy Station located inside the Saltair, Energy Fields which is the outside amphitheater in the back of the Saltair and Galactic Flats which is on the beach of the Great Salt Lake.

Side Note: This year I was lucky enough to have the pleasure of bringing one of my best friends to her first Festival/Rave and introduce her to The Saltair since she informed me when we got there that she had never been there before!

Now for me, the first stop is always the bathrooms (for some damn reason I always have to pee right when I get there) and at the Saltair, just head straight to the porta potties outside, they are the best option at the beginning of the night for both “cleanliness” and time. The second stop is water. ALWAYS get water before wondering the grounds or heading to a set. You need to stay hydrated…. You’re in for a long night of dancing and high “energi” (get it ha!) After we had our water and listened to Chibs b2b Subfiltronik finish their set, we decided to wonder the grounds and check out the vendors. My husband and I are really big pin collectors, so we go to every vendor just to see if there are new pins to collect… I was also on a mission to help my friend find her first pashmina (like I said earlier, pashminas are important to me).

Side Note: For me, I don’t ride the rail anymore, it’s too crowded and I have to say I don’t love others touching me, but 99% of the time you can find me hiding around the sound booth, it’s where you will get the best sound of the show… Trust me, I used to work and build out shows, sound check is directed at the booth so you can always find me there at any stage. Also, great advice is to always have a set meeting spot at each stage that way you or anyone in your group can find their way back without any issues!

AlleyCvt was next, playing on the Energi Fields just at the sun was setting! With her mixture of melodic and modern dubstep filling the air and the setting sun, it was the most magical feeling full of freedom and community; togetherness as we get lost in the music, the feeling of being free for just a little while. I first saw Alleycvt at Lost Lands a year or two ago and have never been let down with her sets. She is one of the music industry rebels that is not signed to any record label but with such a quick rise in the industry, it seems she doesn’t need one right now. Her set was exactly what you would want to help you get through the slight festival anxiety (if you are like me) and help get you in the dancing mood! It was a perfect mixture of melodic and heavy bass and included one of my favorite songs of hers (and one of her biggests songs) “One For You” with Levity, YT Video linked here

Then we made our way inside to Synergy Station for Barley Alive, a beloved DJ that started back in 2013… (12 years ago, that’s crazy to me!) Even though you only see 1 person on stage preforming with the recognizable robot helmet, Barley Alive actually consists of 2 producers who were childhood friends. They call this “robot” Watt and delivers some of the most bass that almost always has an old-school dubstep sound to it. I count Barley Alive as a must see anytime he is on a lineup or touring, their sets are always a body mover and this set was exactly that! I didn’t see one person standing still, everyone seemed to be

After being inside for so long, it got hot and we needed some air, so we wandered back outside to cool off and relax on the turf before the final set of the night. Maala’s Alter Ego set was going on at this time so we sat and discussed what it meant by Maala’s Alter Ego. If you don’t know Maala is a DJ that likes to wear a ski mask during his sets, but instead of a black mask this time it was a camouflage mask, I don’t know if that had anything to do with it but it was something that I did notice.

We finished out the night with Level Up! She is on my list for one of the best female DJs in the industry right now and never let’s us down with her sets! From her wonderful Tim Burton style visualizers to her new music, it’s always a spooky good time!

Night 2

Who I Saw: Last Heroes, Nurko, Trivecta, llenium, Nightmare b2b Viperactive and Svdden Death’s Void

The Show: Full Show Recap, What We Did and Who We Saw

Night 2 definitely had a set vibe, it was going to be a heavy “in your feels” and floaty night! We made it in time to catch Last Heroes, and decided we were going to spend the night up in the bar area that Saltair built a few years ago and I really do love it up there! If you can get right on the rail, it’s a perfect view above the crowd to the stage. Of course we grabbed some drinks and started vibing with Last Heroes! They are apart of Ophelia Records created by Seven Lions back in 2018, so just from that you know it’s going to be a melodic bass and house set.

After that it was Nurko, and like I said before it was a night to melodic bass to put you in your feels. He recently scored a record deal with Astralwerks, which also includes artists like Alesso, Alison Wonderland, and Chris Lake.

Going back to artists that are signed to Ophelia Records, up next was Trivecta.

Then my piece de resistance, Illenium, the one artist I wanted to the most. I have followed Illenium since the beginning and his music has helped not just me but so many others get through the rough patches in life. He started making music after getting clean from addiction which is why his symbol is a phoenix, he rose from the ashes and created an amazing life in the music industry.

The Nghtmare b2b Viperactive

And finishing out the night with Svdden Death’s Void set!