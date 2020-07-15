“Entourage” Star Kevin Connolly Accused Of Sexual Assault

Kevin Connolly is facing accusations of a sexual assault from 2005. Gracie Cox is accusing Connolly of attacking her at a wrap party for his directorial debut The Gardener of Eden. She was a costume designer for the movie. In a statement, Connolly’s lawyer says the actor “categorically denies” the assault allegations but does admit a “lack of professionalism” on his part during the encounter.

Thus far, Gracie Cox says what happened to her that night has not been made public. One reason is that the man who she says attacked her—Kevin Connolly, of "Entourage fame"— knows people who "have a lot of power.”https://t.co/1jQYLFrBba — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 15, 2020

There are no pending charges for the accusations. Connolly is well known for his time as a part of the ensemble cast for Entourage.