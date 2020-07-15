Life

“Entourage” Star Kevin Connolly Accused Of Sexual Assault

Kevin Connolly is facing accusations of a sexual assault from 2005. Gracie Cox is accusing Connolly of attacking her at a wrap party for his directorial debut The Gardener of Eden. She was a costume designer for the movie. In a statement, Connolly’s lawyer says the actor “categorically denies” the assault allegations but does admit a “lack of professionalism” on his part during the encounter.

There are no pending charges for the accusations. Connolly is well known for his time as a part of the ensemble cast for Entourage.

