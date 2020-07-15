Life

Walmart, Sam’s Club To Require Customers To Wear Masks In Stores

Posted on

Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will require customers to wear a face mask while shopping. Walmart made the announcement on Wednesday. While the majority of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are in areas that already have a mask requirement, this will cover stores that do not have local procedures in place. Walmart joins Best Buy, Costco, and Apple stores as major retailers that require patrons to wear a face-covering while inside. Walmart’s policy will go into effect on July 20th.

