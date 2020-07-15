Life

Retired Jeweler Buries $1 Million Treasure In Michigan

A retired jeweler is burying a million-dollar treasure in Michigan and inviting treasure hunters to find it. Johnny Perri says he and his wife Amy have hiked across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula hiding valuables like gold, diamonds, and rare coins. Now they’re selling tickets for the “Treasure Quest”.

Ticketholders will get special clues about the treasure’s whereabouts. The first hint goes out on August 1st, for a haul of silver worth about $4,200.
Perri says each bundle includes a GPS device so he’ll know if the treasure is moved.

