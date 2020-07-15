Matt Damon Shuts Down Brooklyn Block To Move In

Matt Damon caused a scene in Brooklyn Heights on Tuesday. According to Page Six, the actor had an entire street blocked off all day in the New York City borough so he could move into his new 6,000 square foot condo. Witnesses said a crane lifted furniture to the home and trees to the terrace. Damon, his wife Luciana, and their 4 kids were stranded in Ireland until late May because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

All it took me to move was a couple of buddies, a 12-pack of Bud Light, and a few pizzas. He’s doing it wrong.