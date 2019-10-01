Fan Wants Team To Ban T-Shirt Cannons

While many stadium goers love when a team’s promotional crew breaks out the T-shirt cannons, one fan isn’t so thrilled anymore. Attending a Mets game over the summer, Alex Swanson was hit in the face from just 20 feet away, with the blast knocking him unconscious and causing severe retina damage. The father of three from Long Island is now suing the team in the Queens Supreme Court, asking for the cannons to be banned from Citi Field. “It could have killed me,” Swanson told the New York Daily News, adding, “It’s a hazard.”

Alex Swanson reportedly claims he was 20 feet away when the cannon went off, sending the shirt into his face. https://t.co/SutAn7zpuX — KSDK News (@ksdknews) October 1, 2019