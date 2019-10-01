Get Your Art on Millions of Pabst Blue Ribbon Cans

Art Can Contest Will Be Judged in Collaboration with Juxtapoz and Put Original Art on Over 30 Million Cans

Pabst Blue Ribbon Celebrates 175 Years of Creativity and Design by Launching Art Can Contest and AR Can Experience

Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that has championed the doers and creatives, those who wear their hearts on their sleeves, with the blue ribbon serving as a badge of honor and inspiration for over 175 years – or “when it’s what I could afford.” Today Pabst Blue Ribbon launches its annual Art Can Contest, in search of the brand’s next creative force, and showcases past winners contest through a unique AR can experience created in partnership with LA-based agency Party Land.

The AR experience allows anyone to hold up a 16oz art can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, designed by Kelly Ward, to their smartphone to trigger a new in-app AR lens on their Facebook camera. Users will be able to swipe through five winning designs of previous Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contests. Pabst is sharing these AR cans to inspire people to become part of the brand’s future by entering this year’s Art Can Contest – beginning today, October 1st. Pabst Blue Ribbon also invites users to post a photo with the AR cans using the hashtag #PabstTurns175 for a chance to win swag bags of select limited edition art can merchandise.

Launched in 2014, the Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest has now put original art on over 300 million cans and awarded over $100,000 to emerging artists. The 2020 Art Can Contest kicks off just as 30 million cans featuring last year’s winners hit stores and bars across America. The winning designs from 2019 include Charlie Kendall covering the 12oz can, Kelly Ward on the 16oz can and Tenbeete Solomon (aka Trap Bob) on the 24oz can.

The 2020 contest will be judged in partnership with Juxtapoz Art & Culture Magazine. For over 25 years Juxtapoz has supported and documented underground art, giving a platform to emerging artists and communities that have been overlooked by the mainstream and commercial art world.

“PBR has done an excellent job building a great contest in addition to consistently creating opportunities for artists to earn a living. The enormous distribution opportunity means major exposure for winners, so we’re excited to be involved and help judge submissions this year,” said Mike Stalter, a representative from Juxtapoz.

The winner of the 2020 Art Can Contest will have their work featured on over 30 million cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon, as well as all related packaging in the Summer of 2020. The winner will also receive a $10,000 grand prize, and be interviewed by, and have their work featured on, Juxtapoz.com.

“The Art Can Contest allows us to literally turn our biggest platform into a blank canvas for an emerging artist. We put original art in the hands of millions every year, and allow our customers to experience incredible art wherever they are enjoying a Pabst Blue Ribbon,” said Andrew Heard, brand manager of art at Pabst Blue Ribbon. “Partnering with Juxtapoz was a no-brainer. They’ve been supporting amazing and overlooked art for over two decades. We’re thrilled they’ve got involved and know their support will be of huge value to our contest winner.”

The Art Can Contest is just one element of Pabst Blue Ribbon’s commitment to supporting art around America. Since 2016 Pabst Blue Ribbon has commissioned over 175 original murals across the country, and in 2019 launched the first-ever National Mural Day, putting up murals in more than 13 cities across the country.