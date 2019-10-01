Should Smoking Be For Those 21 and Over? Denver Thinks So

Denver city council voted Monday to ban the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 years old. The city also banned tobacco vending machines. Over 500 U.S. cities, 18 states and D.C. have changed their laws allowing tobacco sales to those 21 or over, rather than allowing those 18 or older to purchase. Do you think that the U.S. government should raise the age requirement for tobacco sales from 18 to 21? Would you support your city if our government decided to ban tobacco sales altogether?

@CityofDenver makes #history by banning the sale of tobacco/nicotine products to anyone under 21! This will save some of the 5.6million kids alive today in the U.S. who will ultimately die from smoking. @TobaccoFreeKids @Tobacco21 @LungAssociation @American_Heart @DenPublicHealth pic.twitter.com/fZsxARjeuy — Denver Public Health & Environment (@DDPHE) October 1, 2019