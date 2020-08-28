‘Flying Car’ Unveiled In Japan

A new ‘flying car’ has taken to the air in Japan.
The vehicle kind of resembles a hovering motorcycle. In a test flight on Friday, it successfully lifted about 4-5 feet off the ground and hovered for four minutes with a human driver on board.
Japan's flying car soars in test flight with passenger aboard https://t.co/AwNRAhCtFO pic.twitter.com/TavzRucCKR
— New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2020
Currently, the car can only fly for 5-10 minutes. But the company behind it, SkyDrive, is hoping the Jetsons-like craft can be a viable product by 2023.
Would you feel safe driving a flying car? Will they ever be a reality?
