Movie Theaters Set Universal Rules During COVID

As movie theaters begin to open in parts of the country, the nation’s biggest theater operators have banded together for a cohesive set of rules to keep customers safe during the pandemic.

AMC, Cinemark, Regal, and Alamo Drafthouse as well as other owners have adopted CinemaSafe guidelines.

The rules call for all employees wearing masks, proper social distancing while inside the theater, reduced seating capacity, auditorium disinfection between showings, and ample hand sanitizer stations for guests.

Movie theaters and COVID: AMC, Regal, Cinemark rules vs. CDC guidelines – Polygon https://t.co/ag8ZgmHngE pic.twitter.com/LoORil2DXc — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) August 28, 2020

Customers must wear masks “except when noted by the CDC and herein.” The full list of theaters that are following these guidelines is available at cinemasafe.org.

