How One University Stopped A COVID Outbreak With Poop

The University of Arizona says it was able to stop a potential COVID-19 outbreak – all thanks to poop.

The school is checking for infections by testing the wastewater from its dorms. When one sample came back positive, they quickly tested the 311 people who use the dorm, finding and quarantining two students who tested positive.

The U. of Arizona says it caught a dorm’s covid-19 outbreak before it started. Its secret weapon: Poop. https://t.co/r4HChxEGx6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 28, 2020

Officials say their poop-related detective work helped prevent what could have been a major campus outbreak.

What could this poop-related breakthrough mean for the future of the pandemic? Should everyone’s wastewater be tested?