Comedian Jim Gaffigan Tears Into Trump And His Supporters

Comedian Jim Gaffigan sparked some controversy after using Twitter to trash Trump and his supporters.

As Trump finished his acceptance speech at the National Republican Convention Thursday night, the normally clean comic fired off an hour-long tweetstorm.

“As a kid I was a Cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you.”

In another one, Gaffigan wrote, “How many abortions did Trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did he pull the sh** he did in Ukraine? Wake up. He’s a crook.”

Gaffigan threw out some F-bombs as well.

Some of Gaffigan’s fans then joked “Trump broke Jim Gaffigan.”

