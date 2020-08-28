COVID-19 Text Prompts Removal of Passengers

It was quite a sight as 2 passengers were escorted off a plane at London’s Stansted Airport.

People were just getting settled in for the Ryanair flight headed to Pisa, Italy on Wednesday when a man got a text saying he had tested positive for coronavirus.

He told the cabin crew and shortly thereafter, several officials in hazmat suits arrived to escort the man and his travel companion off the plane.

Video taken by fellow passengers was posted to social media.

The flight was then delayed about two hours so seats, doors, and overhead bins could be disinfected.

