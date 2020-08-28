Time To Uncork The World’s Best Bourbons

Just in time for you to kick back for the weekend, a new list shows The World’s Best Bourbons … at least according to the New York International Spirits Competition.
There were more than 1200 entries this year from 30 different countries.
Judges awarded 42 “Double Golds”, the highest honor.
Here’s a sampling of the top picks:
- Jim Beam – Single Barrel Bourbon ($40)
- Local Choice Spirits – Boones Bourbon ($45)
- Redemption – Barrel Proof Bourbon ($90)
- Wild Turkey – Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon ($40)
Do you drink bourbon? What’s the best kind you’ve ever tasted?
The World’s Best Bourbons—According To The New York International Spirits Competition https://t.co/6HX0c0CIRE 1 #whiskey pic.twitter.com/bwaSfZU2nA
— Whisk(e)y Chap 🏴🥃 (@whiskeychap) August 28, 2020
