Time To Uncork The World’s Best Bourbons

Just in time for you to kick back for the weekend, a new list shows The World’s Best Bourbons … at least according to the New York International Spirits Competition.

There were more than 1200 entries this year from 30 different countries.

Judges awarded 42 “Double Golds”, the highest honor.

Here’s a sampling of the top picks:

  • Jim Beam – Single Barrel Bourbon ($40)
  • Local Choice Spirits – Boones Bourbon ($45)
  • Redemption – Barrel Proof Bourbon ($90)
  • Wild Turkey – Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon ($40)

Do you drink bourbon? What’s the best kind you’ve ever tasted?

