Time To Uncork The World’s Best Bourbons

Just in time for you to kick back for the weekend, a new list shows The World’s Best Bourbons … at least according to the New York International Spirits Competition.

There were more than 1200 entries this year from 30 different countries.

Judges awarded 42 “Double Golds”, the highest honor.

Here’s a sampling of the top picks:

Jim Beam – Single Barrel Bourbon ($40)

Local Choice Spirits – Boones Bourbon ($45)

Redemption – Barrel Proof Bourbon ($90)

Wild Turkey – Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon ($40)

Do you drink bourbon? What’s the best kind you’ve ever tasted?

The World’s Best Bourbons—According To The New York International Spirits Competition https://t.co/6HX0c0CIRE 1 #whiskey pic.twitter.com/bwaSfZU2nA — Whisk(e)y Chap 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥃 (@whiskeychap) August 28, 2020