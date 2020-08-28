Life

Jackpot! Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Becomes World’s First $200 Billion Man

Posted on

Show him the money.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was already the world’s richest man. Now his net worth has skyrocketed and hit another record. At this moment, Bezos is now worth a whopping $202 billion. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s up about $87 billion since January. Amazon’s stock jumped about 25% over the last three months.

Some people are taking issue with Bezos’ wealth…

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top