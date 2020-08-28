Jackpot! Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Becomes World’s First $200 Billion Man

Show him the money.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was already the world’s richest man. Now his net worth has skyrocketed and hit another record. At this moment, Bezos is now worth a whopping $202 billion. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s up about $87 billion since January. Amazon’s stock jumped about 25% over the last three months.

Some people are taking issue with Bezos’ wealth…

Protesters set up a guillotine outside Jeff Bezos' mansion and demanded higher wages for Amazon workers after the CEO's net worth surpassed $200 billion https://t.co/vgONkfJ5cW — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 27, 2020