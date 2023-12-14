Boner of the Day for December 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: AN EXPLOSIVE SIDE HUSTLE.
27-year-old Angelo Jackson Mendiver has been arrested and charged with conspiring to make and sell explosives. He was a security guard at Arvin High School and used a student there to make a side hustle while working with one of the students there to get business. . A search warrant was executed back in June for Mendiver and he had over 500 pounds of explosives. He is currently waiting for his sentence in April.
Boner Candidate #2: A BIG BALLS MOVE BY THE “KITCHENAID MIXER CREW”
Two men in Colorado have been charged with felony retail theft. They were both seen on camera footage leaving a Kohl’s department store with Kitchen Aids in their carts that were not paid for, but where however on clearance. Both men combined had over $2,000 of merchandise in their carts. Both men pled not guilty and are to serve time.
Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER WEIRD SCHEME FROM THE WEIRDEST PRESIDENT EVER ELECTED.
After the last few years, it has been apparent that Donald Trump is the weirdest President of the United States there has ever been. He has said and done many things to make ones shake their heads in disbelief. Recently, he has cut up the suit he was wearing in his mugshot and plastered it onto trading cards. He also has trading cards with his face on them.
