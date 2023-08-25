Boner of the Day for August 25th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T NEED INDIVIDUAL MEETINGS BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL ALIKE.

In Florida earlier this week, the principal and a teacher from one of the schools in Flagler County, held an assembly. This assembly only included two grades of African-American students. In the assembly, the principal and teacher stated “facts” that African-American students underperform. In turn, this led to the principal and teach being put on leave. The parents of these students were outraged and hurt. The superintendent of the county, Lashakia Moore, has spoken about the issue. “It is my responsibility to identify ‘why did this happen?’ We do have an investigation that is ongoing at this time, and we will continue to move forward as we get additional information at the conclusion of the investigation,” said Moore.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: PHIL LYMAN; ONE OF THE GREATS.

Phil Lyman, the current county commissioner in San Juan County, Utah, has been the cause of a lot of drama. Not only did he take an ATV trip through Recapture Canyon and destroy archeological sites, but this resulted in ten days of jail followed by three years of probation. Back in 2017, Lyman had a rally called “Thank You President Trump” where he tried to put fear in the crowd by saying, “allow [their] children to become homeless on the continent their forefathers conquered.” He was quoting Thomas Jefferson, but misinterpreted the quote and used it to fit his own needs.

via Twitter

Boner Candidate #3: WE HAD EVERY RIGHT TO CHALLENGE THE ELECTION.

Ever since the 2020 Presidential Election, there have been people and politicians speculating the election wasn’t fair to Donald Trump. There have in fact been lawsuits against Trump that have been dropped by the judges that Trump appointed, due to lack of evidence. Trump and anyone that was part of his personal team or his supporters were all posting and saying basically that Trump lost because the election was rigged. Trump filed post-election lawsuits against many states, including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

via Wikipedia