Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 25th, 2023

What Comes Around • internet-based thriller • Broadway Centre Cinemas • 2 1/2 stars
In the new thriller form Amy Redford, two young lovers start to talk over the internet. Then things take a turn for the worse. IMDb
Director: Amy Redford
Stars: Summer Phoenix, Grace van Dien, Kyle Gallner
The Hill • Inspirational baseball drama • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
The true story of Major League Baseball player Ricky Hill. IMDb
Director: Jeff Celentano
Stars: Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter, Scott Glenn
Gran Turismo • Inspirational racing / video game drama • theaters • 3 stars.
The true story of three men who take a risk and join the best sport in the world. IMDb
Director: Neill Blomkamp
Stars: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe
Next week:
• The Equalizer 3
• Bottoms
• The Good Mother