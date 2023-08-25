Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 25th, 2023

What Comes Around • internet-based thriller • Broadway Centre Cinemas • 2 1/2 stars

In the new thriller form Amy Redford, two young lovers start to talk over the internet. Then things take a turn for the worse. IMDb

Director: Amy Redford

Stars: Summer Phoenix, Grace van Dien, Kyle Gallner

The Hill • Inspirational baseball drama • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

The true story of Major League Baseball player Ricky Hill. IMDb

Director: Jeff Celentano

Stars: Dennis Quaid, Joelle Carter, Scott Glenn

Gran Turismo • Inspirational racing / video game drama • theaters • 3 stars.

The true story of three men who take a risk and join the best sport in the world. IMDb

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Stars: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Next week:

• The Equalizer 3

• Bottoms

• The Good Mother