Check Out Gordon Ramsay’s New Swimming Pool

The Hell’s Kitchen celebrity chef just installed a brand new swimming pool at the £4.4million ($5.87 million USD) British mansion, complete with a transparent wall that overlooks the beachfront.

Taking to Instagram, Ramsay showed off the new amenity, sharing a photo standing in front with his one-year-old son, Oscar.

The Cornwall property is just one of three that Ramsay owns, totaling £10 million ($13.3 million USD).

