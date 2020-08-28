Check Out Gordon Ramsay’s New Swimming Pool

For those who taught you never to criticize or say a bad word about others, tell them they’re “WRONG, then show off pics of Gordon Ramsay’s summer home.
The Hell’s Kitchen celebrity chef just installed a brand new swimming pool at the £4.4million ($5.87 million USD) British mansion, complete with a transparent wall that overlooks the beachfront.
Gordon Ramsay shows off his incredible new swimming pool at £4.4million Cornwall home https://t.co/LKNcVxWmUm
— The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) August 28, 2020
Taking to Instagram, Ramsay showed off the new amenity, sharing a photo standing in front with his one-year-old son, Oscar.
The Cornwall property is just one of three that Ramsay owns, totaling £10 million ($13.3 million USD).
What’s the one thing you have to have in your home?
