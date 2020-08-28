Life

Check Out Gordon Ramsay’s New Swimming Pool

Posted on

For those who taught you never to criticize or say a bad word about others, tell them they’re “WRONG, then show off pics of Gordon Ramsay’s summer home.

The Hell’s Kitchen celebrity chef just installed a brand new swimming pool at the £4.4million ($5.87 million USD) British mansion, complete with a transparent wall that overlooks the beachfront.

Taking to Instagram, Ramsay showed off the new amenity, sharing a photo standing in front with his one-year-old son, Oscar.
The Cornwall property is just one of three that Ramsay owns, totaling £10 million ($13.3 million USD).

What’s the one thing you have to have in your home?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top