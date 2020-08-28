You Could Be Voting at a Megaplex Theater or Vivint Smart Home Arena Come November

Come November, you may be casting your vote in the 2020 election at the arena. NBA officials announced Friday that they are planning to set up polling places in cities where the franchises own venues with Salt Lake County and Larry H. Miller Group of Companies making an agreement to allow Vivint Smart Home Arena, Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City, Megaplex Luxury Theatres at Cottonwood in Holladay, Megaplex Theatres at The District in South Jordan, and Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons in Sandy all serve as polling places in November.

The move is part of the league’s three-point plan to promote social justice and racial equality in the wake of a players’ strike set off by the police shooting of Jacob Blake earlier this week.

FOR VOTERS: The venues will serve as polling centers for the election on Nov. 3, for people unable to vote by mail.https://t.co/7g7T9mNOzo — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) August 28, 2020

Among the teams that have offered their space are the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the Utah Jazz.

