NJ Man Quits Job, Travels Country Drinking Whiskey. He’s Now Insta Famous

Who says you have to have to spend your days in Zoom meetings and fighting the cat for desk space?

Nate Woodruff quit his job to travel the country, hiking and drinking whiskey, and he’s doing quite well. In fact, he’s Instafamous.

The New Jersey native has a combined 100,000 followers on his social media accounts, which feature stunning photos of the adult beverage against the American landscape.

This New Jersey man quit his job to travel cross country and drink whiskey. Now he's Instagram famous https://t.co/fc3mm72a8H — Dynamite Travel, LLC (@DynamiteTravel) August 28, 2020

Woodruff has several sponsors paying for his nearly year-long journey, which includes his dog Skye, traveling in a converted 1995 Chevy van.

What would be your ideal, non-normal, job? How well do you think it could pay?