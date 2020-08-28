World’s Most Expensive Lamb Cost More Than Your House

The world’s most expensive sheep fetched nearly £368,000 ($491,322 USD) at auction in Lanark, Scotland this week.BBC reports a bidding war ensued over the six-month-old Texel ram lamb. A consortium of farmers emerged victoriously.

The previous record, set in 2009, was a measly £230,000 ($307,076 USD). Originating from a tiny island off the coast of the Netherlands, Texel

sheep regularly fetch unbelievable prices.

