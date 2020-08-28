World’s Most Expensive Lamb Cost More Than Your House

The world’s most expensive sheep fetched nearly £368,000 ($491,322 USD) at auction in Lanark, Scotland this week.BBC reports a bidding war ensued over the six-month-old Texel ram lamb. A consortium of farmers emerged victoriously.
The previous record, set in 2009, was a measly £230,000 ($307,076 USD). Originating from a tiny island off the coast of the Netherlands, Texel
sheep regularly fetch unbelievable prices.
'World's most expensive sheep' sells for £367,500 at auction https://t.co/yJLwwXHNom
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 28, 2020
Does anyone else find there to be anything odd about this?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.