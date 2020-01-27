Fog Likely A Factor In Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Heavy fog was very likely a factor in the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others on Sunday. According to LAPD, the foggy conditions were severe enough that local police agencies grounded their helicopters on Sunday. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash site in Calabasas, CA to try to determine the cause. Kurt Deetz, a former copter pilot for Bryant, told the LA Times that bad weather was a much more likely to cause the crash than engine trouble.

