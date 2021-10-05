Folgers Coffee Jingle Sold for $90K

For one guy, “the best part of waking up” probably involves getting royalties from the Folgers jingle.

The jingle for Folgers Coffee was auctioned off on Friday to the tune of $90,500.

The lucky auction winner will now receive lifetime royalties for the tune whenever it plays in radio, TV, online, and beyond.

The Folgers jingle has reportedly made $38,164.19 since 2011.

'The Best Part of Wakin' Up': Folgers' Iconic Jingle Sells for $90,500 https://t.co/LoDPqdyvSO — People (@people) October 4, 2021

What is your favorite commercial jingle? Is there a commercial jingle you would like to own?