Life

Clown Shortage In Northern Ireland Due To Covid-19 Restrictions

Posted on

Covid-19 has caused shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but one shortage in Northern Ireland is no laughing matter.

Apparently, Northern Ireland is experiencing a shortage of clowns due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and crowd avoidance stemming from Covid-19.

Circuses in Northern Ireland have been closed for 500 days, causing clowns to seek big top employment in other areas of Europe-and this makes recruitment for the country’s upcoming shows difficult.

Northern Ireland lifted indoor venue restrictions on Monday.

Did you enjoy going to the circus as a child? Are you a fan of clowns?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top