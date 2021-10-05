Covid-19 has caused shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but one shortage in Northern Ireland is no laughing matter.

Apparently, Northern Ireland is experiencing a shortage of clowns due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and crowd avoidance stemming from Covid-19.

Circuses in Northern Ireland have been closed for 500 days, causing clowns to seek big top employment in other areas of Europe-and this makes recruitment for the country’s upcoming shows difficult.

Your updates today 🔵 Clown Shortage In Northern Ireland Due To Covid-19 Restrictions https://t.co/qz1qcbVfSS https://t.co/D22GtduEy3 FOLLOW US 📬 pic.twitter.com/tfxmiVxa0I — Searching Tours Tickets & Activities? Tour Insider (@Nr1AmerTours) October 5, 2021

Northern Ireland lifted indoor venue restrictions on Monday.

Did you enjoy going to the circus as a child? Are you a fan of clowns?